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LAHMEYER IS READY TO FIGHT FOR US IN THE U.S. SENATE.
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20 views • November 22, 2021
PASTOR. BUSINESSMAN. CONSERVATIVE. AMERICA FIRST. LAHMEYER
IS READY TO FIGHT FOR US IN THE U.S. SENATE.
Meet Jackson, Pastor. Businessman. Conservative Fighter.
Jackson Lahmeyer is a 4th generation Oklahoman, devoted father, faithful husband, successful businessman, teacher, and pastor running for the U.S. Senate. Lahmeyer never thought he would run for political office, but after James Lankford betrayed President Trump on January 6, Lahmeyer said he was ‘fed up’ and decided to enter the race. During Covid's lockdowns and mask mandates, Lahmeyer kept his church open, despite escalating legal threats from Tulsa County – and Lahmeyer won. As a business owner, Lahmeyer took on far-left activists from groups like Black Lives Matter in the face of death threats – and Lahmeyer did not back down. Lahmeyer is a proven leader who does not compromise his Christian principles under political or legal pressure.
Lahmeyer attended Oral Roberts University (ORU) and received a B.A. & M.A. in Theological & Historical Studies graduating Magna Cum Laude. Lahmeyer was then appointed to serve as the Crusade Director traveling the United States for Christ for All Nations, a ministry of Richard Bonnke that has helped lead 74,000,000 people to Christ since 1974. While serving as the Crusade Director, Lahmeyer served as the State Coordinator for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association leading more than 300 churches reaching across Oklahoma’s 77 counties to get engaged and fight for conservative values.
Jackson Lahmeyer serves as the Lead Pastor of the historic Sheridan Christian Center in Tulsa, OK – now known as Sheridan.Church. He is also a successful businessman and teaches at Victory College. Jackson and his wife, Kendra, have five children and reside in Owasso, Oklahoma. Lahmeyer is 100% committed to the America First Agenda championed by President Trump. He will protect our God-given rights and will not fold under political pressure.
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
IS READY TO FIGHT FOR US IN THE U.S. SENATE.
Meet Jackson, Pastor. Businessman. Conservative Fighter.
Jackson Lahmeyer is a 4th generation Oklahoman, devoted father, faithful husband, successful businessman, teacher, and pastor running for the U.S. Senate. Lahmeyer never thought he would run for political office, but after James Lankford betrayed President Trump on January 6, Lahmeyer said he was ‘fed up’ and decided to enter the race. During Covid's lockdowns and mask mandates, Lahmeyer kept his church open, despite escalating legal threats from Tulsa County – and Lahmeyer won. As a business owner, Lahmeyer took on far-left activists from groups like Black Lives Matter in the face of death threats – and Lahmeyer did not back down. Lahmeyer is a proven leader who does not compromise his Christian principles under political or legal pressure.
Lahmeyer attended Oral Roberts University (ORU) and received a B.A. & M.A. in Theological & Historical Studies graduating Magna Cum Laude. Lahmeyer was then appointed to serve as the Crusade Director traveling the United States for Christ for All Nations, a ministry of Richard Bonnke that has helped lead 74,000,000 people to Christ since 1974. While serving as the Crusade Director, Lahmeyer served as the State Coordinator for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association leading more than 300 churches reaching across Oklahoma’s 77 counties to get engaged and fight for conservative values.
Jackson Lahmeyer serves as the Lead Pastor of the historic Sheridan Christian Center in Tulsa, OK – now known as Sheridan.Church. He is also a successful businessman and teaches at Victory College. Jackson and his wife, Kendra, have five children and reside in Owasso, Oklahoma. Lahmeyer is 100% committed to the America First Agenda championed by President Trump. He will protect our God-given rights and will not fold under political pressure.
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
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