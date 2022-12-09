Nullification Works: REAL ID Edition

James Madison told us that a “refusal to cooperate with officers of the Union” would create “very serious impediments” for federal enforcement - in just a single state. If a number of states did the same, he said it “would present obstructions which the federal government would hardly be willing to encounter.” What a surprise, the Father of the Constitution was right.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Dec 9, 2022

