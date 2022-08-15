Organs of aborted fetuses exploited - Funded by taxpayers' money!

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Judicial Watch publishes
revelations about the evisceration of fetuses for purposes of
"re-search" and vaccine production. At the forefront is U.S.
“corona-pope”Antoni Fauci, director of a research division at the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services. The whole thing was financed with
taxpayers' money.
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