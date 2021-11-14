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EP 137: Healthy or Harmful...Do You Know What Your're Eating?
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This week, we talk about some of the stuff in "healthy" foods that really probably aren't that good for us. We open up and share some of our own personal health experiences and how doing what we thought was correct resulted in some seriously scary situations. We also share what we feel are appropriate solutions, though as always, they will require effort and sacrifice and a true commitment to yield desired results.
Please check out:
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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