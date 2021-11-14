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EP 137: Healthy or Harmful...Do You Know What Your're Eating?
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week, we talk about some of the stuff in "healthy" foods that really probably aren't that good for us. We open up and share some of our own personal health experiences and how doing what we thought was correct resulted in some seriously scary situations. We also share what we feel are appropriate solutions, though as always, they will require effort and sacrifice and a true commitment to yield desired results.

Please check out:

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_

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foodhealth fooddietssucralosehomewrecker podcast
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