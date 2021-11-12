V For America -83R (HipHop) ~Prod By: Pendo46~

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The most terrifying force of death, comes from the hands of “Men who wanted to be left alone”. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love.



They resist -every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it.



They know, that the moment they fight back, their lives as they have lived them, are over.



The moment the “Men who wanted to be left Alone” are forced to fight back, it is a small form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. . . .



Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these “Men who wanted to be left Alone”, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives.

They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror.



TRUE TERROR will arrive at the These peoples door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy . . . . but it will fall upon deaf ears -of the “men who just wanted to be left alone”.



V for America- V for America, is what I’m calling for.



You have awakened the sleeping dragon.

He comes with fire in his eyes and a sword of truth in his mouth.

At the end of the destruction you will be the one left without.



Every tyrannical leader in the worlds history has found this fact out without a doubt.



Get in line scum for soon the vengeance comes and all will be said and done.

We are coming for you just as you asked us to and soon this war will be won.

Neither one of us is concerned with the losses acquired any longer you pushed it too far and only made us stronger.



V for America- V for America, is what I’m calling for.



I’m not a conspiracy theorist, I know how you like to play this- you can call me a conspiracy realist you sick nasty nihilist.

For there to exist a theory there must exist doubt and no longer do we question the reality no matter how hard you tsk.

I’m a peaceful man I just wanna be left alone but you ain’t going to make my friends and family your personal bitch. There’s been something in the back of my neck tickling me in sickening ways and I’m about to scratch that itch.



So go run and tell your global handlers like the little snitch you are this message is for them too- yeah I’m going that hard.



V for America- V for America, is what I’m calling for.



V for America, because the dragon- has awakened.