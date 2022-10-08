BILL MAHER HITS THE NAIL ON THE HEAD!!!

'Bill Maher Nails It!' features some funny but poignant criticisms of fake Christians on the 'Real Time with Bill Maher' talk show. Maher questions: what did Jesus actually say? And he looks at some of Jesus' well-known teachings on non-violence, like "don't repay evil with evil", "turn the other cheek" and "love your neighbour"; and how they have been twisted by many nominal Christians to say the exact opposite (namely, "hate your neighbour"). This is a great video for calling out false Christians. Are you a fan or a follower of Christ?

