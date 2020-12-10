© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noam Chomsky: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • December 10, 2020
Noam Chomsky speaks with Stefan Molyneux about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and how United States involvement has impacted peace talks. Also includes: Jewish-state worship, totalitarian streaks in Jewish thinking, the mainstream media filter, how discussions evolve (or doesn't) through the generations, a road-map to peace and a diplomatic two-state solution.
Noam Chomsky: The Race War of Drug Prohibition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MautscPF5wE
For more information on Dr. Noam Chomsky, please go to: http://web.mit.edu/linguistics/people/faculty/chomsky/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Noam Chomsky: The Race War of Drug Prohibition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MautscPF5wE
For more information on Dr. Noam Chomsky, please go to: http://web.mit.edu/linguistics/people/faculty/chomsky/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.