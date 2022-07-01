Denis Pushilin (head of DPR) - on '60 Minutes' - told the Details of the Last POW Exchange. 063022

Denis Pushilin on air #60minutes told the details of the last exchange





◾️‘This is the biggest exchange since the beginning of NWO. Ukraine has repeatedly tried to disrupt it, this was already the 4th attempt.





◾️It was important for us to return our Russian soldiers, the vast majority were subjected to torture. The conditions were beyond the normal treatment of prisoners.





◾️Among those issued to Ukraine, there are ordinary nationalist battalions, for whom participation in crimes was not recorded. The second criterion is those people who will not be able to join the ranks. Cripples who were maimed and injured as a result of hostilities. Out of about 37 people.