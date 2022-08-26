Ep.253 - Dennis O’Connor and Shay Ryan Douglas Interview me on health and flow

#Adrian #health #DennisO'ConnorDennis O’Connor of https://awakeninginhealth.com/ reached out to me recently to have a chat. What followed that delightful discussion was this 3 way conversation that included Shay Ryan Douglas of http://www.earthheroestv.com/





I thought you might like to listen to it. We had a few problems with some of the audio but the content was, I feel, really interesting and thought provoking.





Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/





Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/





My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.





You can read more about it here:

http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/





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