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Chasing Tesla (Full Movie)
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
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273 views • August 15, 2019
This movie follows the story of one families quest to replicate a Tesla invention. It explains the history behind a unique form of energy that was discovered by Tesla and explains how he was able to harness energy for use from the environment. Several examples of Tesla’s patents are used to explain the basics behind how the families generator operates. The generator design was open sourced and has been in development with small teams of engineering enthusiasts around the world. As with other pioneering projects of this nature, the road to completion has seen many obstacles and for years the family was missing a final component to finish the project… until just recently. The film features a surprise ending that is sure to get engineers around the globe to dust off their oscilloscopes and take part in lighting up the world, Tesla Style!

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Keywords
offgridqegnikola-tesladiy-electric-motor-generatorquantum-electric-generatorfinish-the-qegalternative-energydiy-electric-generator-planshow-to-makediy-elecrtric-generatorclean-energysolar-energyclean-techclean-technologyclean-alternatorfree-energy-inventorfree-energyradiant-energy
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