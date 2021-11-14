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COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bio-Weapon
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147 views • November 14, 2021
In this interview with the former president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Dr. Lee Merritt warns us about enormous risks associated with the experimental COVID19 "vaccines" from companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, and more.
From the fact that these genetic mutagens (not vaccines at all) can potentially be used as a [binary] bioweapon and lack of safety testing to massive side-effects that can occur and are occurring worldwide, there are huge dangers that are not being discussed by the Big Pharma-funded mainstream propaganda media.
Meanwhile, there are very effective treatments such as hydroxychloroquine which were deliberately suppressed so the vaccine makers could get their experimental gene drug masquerading as a vaccine approved under the FDA's "Emergency Use Authorization."
She calls this a "crime against humanity," because it is estimated that more than 250,000 Americans died unnecessarily due to the fact that HCQ/Zinc treatments were suppressed so vigorously not only by the government, but by mainstream media, and by all of the CIA-hatched social media companies like Fakebook and Twatter.
From the fact that these genetic mutagens (not vaccines at all) can potentially be used as a [binary] bioweapon and lack of safety testing to massive side-effects that can occur and are occurring worldwide, there are huge dangers that are not being discussed by the Big Pharma-funded mainstream propaganda media.
Meanwhile, there are very effective treatments such as hydroxychloroquine which were deliberately suppressed so the vaccine makers could get their experimental gene drug masquerading as a vaccine approved under the FDA's "Emergency Use Authorization."
She calls this a "crime against humanity," because it is estimated that more than 250,000 Americans died unnecessarily due to the fact that HCQ/Zinc treatments were suppressed so vigorously not only by the government, but by mainstream media, and by all of the CIA-hatched social media companies like Fakebook and Twatter.
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