Covid nonsense never ends; Kate Emery’s views as dangerous and misleading as ever. Sunday Times Western Australia, Sep. 18th 2022 MVI_7533
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 2 months ago
The Sunday Times’ Kate Emery, remains true to form concerning her Covid-19 management understandings, and these are abysmally disconnected from reality. She thinks that the EUA injections are a major part of the answer, and that almost 18 million people globally have died from Covid-19, with no analysis of comorbidities nor vaccination ill-effects.

