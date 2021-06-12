© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yahweh's Truth #207
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • June 12, 2021
Yahweh's Truth: Wick & Viss [#207] showcases Pastors Visser and Wickstrom discussing current events and how they relate to The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion. Discussion on the current state of the military is provided for Veteran's Day with an even deeper look into several holiday "charities" that might be withholding a substantial amount of your donation to fund jewish self-interests.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.