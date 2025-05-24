BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
At least 20 Geran-2 kamikaze drones targeted the Antonov drone plant area in Kiev last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
91 views • 12 hours ago

💥🇺🇦 Based on the footage, it appears that at least 20 Geran-2 kamikaze drones targeted the Antonov plant area in Kiev last night.

Or, as Ukraine’s elite Photoshop battalion would say—the debris just happened to fall nearby. @DDGeopolitics

Adding:  

Ukrainian Air Force Admits Patriot Systems Struggling Against Upgraded Russian Missiles

Russian ballistic missiles have been upgraded, making them significantly harder to intercept—even with American-made Patriot systems.

This admission came from Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, following a Russian missile strike on Kiev overnight.

According to Ihnat, Russia’s Iskander-M missiles are now equipped with radar decoys that are released during the terminal phase of flight, complicating interception. Moreover, the missiles are no longer following simple ballistic paths but are now maneuvering mid-flight along quasi-ballistic trajectories, making it harder for Patriot systems to calculate interception points.

