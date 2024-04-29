AA_IB_364_Fake_It

Tonight we will discuss the illusion of perfection that is promulgated in our society. I’ll delve into how the past narratives have played into the current illusions of success and how they hamper our growth.





#Discernment #God #Christ #Growth #Success #SocialMedia #Media #America #News #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #AnomicAge #JohnAge





Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url





▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage





▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage





▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/





▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast





▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8





▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1





▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/





▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge





▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge





▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375





▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b