Pelosi's Son Implicated In Ukraine Corruption

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Published on Oct 04, 2019
Journalist Patrick Howley joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his article highlighting unearthed records that reveal Paul Pelosi Jr. was an executive of a gas industry company that did business in Ukraine – and his mother Nancy Pelosi was featured in one of the company’s promotional videos.