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Do Lockdowns Work With Viruses (COVID-19) Here's The Truth
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22 views • November 22, 2020
There’s no evidence of lockdowns working. If strict lockdowns actually saved lives, would you be all for lockdowns, even if it has large economic costs. Scientific and medical case for strict lockdowns is paper thin at this point. Businesses and activities are forced to close, even if they do not technically constitute assemblies and would like to stay open. Stay at home orders, low assembly thresholds, and business closures together constitute a lockdown.
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The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2020
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If You Would Like To Support the Show Thank Youhttps://cash.app/$Informationman06
Subscribe To My SECOND Channel Information Man Show As Well Thank You:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8MjODwLBmJZ3Ml2NXwvFRg
Instagram : InformationmanPodcast06 https://www.instagram
MY PATREON Thank You : https://www.patreon.com/user
ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2020
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/informationman06
Information Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
Twitter: @Clinton06
Page: Other Links http://Informationman137848.buzzsprout.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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