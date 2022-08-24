The Asian Development Bank Intends To Begin Discussions in 2023 To Terminate New Loans to China

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08/23/2022 Spotlight on China: The Asian Development Bank ADB intends to begin discussions next year to terminate new loans to China as critics claimed that the communist regime no longer needs aid.