JAPAN IS A VERY RACIST COUNTRY - THEY ARE PROUD OF IT - AND THAT IS A GOOD THING!

Japan is JAPANESE! They want everyone to look the same and they want their culture to be homogenous as that IS GOOD for a country!
They make no secret about their disapproval of other races and other cultures getting a foothold in their nation.
ALL countries should do this. Protect their religions, cultures, and genetic lines. Don't like it? Don't go!
Multiculturalism HAS FAILED miserably and CONTROLLED, nonchaotic tribalism works when you have a common goal. Good for them, when do we start?
Watch the Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.