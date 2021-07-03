© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMHP: Shut Up and Just Get Your Damned Vaxscheme! [02.07.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • July 03, 2021
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/covid-19-is-an-amazing-virus
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/cv-side-effects
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
..........................................................
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
Shaking My Head Productions
21727 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pwxndj3wp2mB/
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/covid-19-is-an-amazing-virus
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/cv-side-effects
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
..........................................................
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
Shaking My Head Productions
21727 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pwxndj3wp2mB/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.