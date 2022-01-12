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4chan BOMBSHELL - Sept 2019 COVID WARNING!
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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310 views • January 12, 2022
4chan BOMBSHELL - Sept 2019 COVID WARNING!

A Poster on 4chan who claims to be an "Operative" Nails EVERY ASPECT OF COVID 19 in just a few succinct posts and Warns "Not to take the Vaccine" which will be the real killer....
Link to Archived Post: https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/225497848/

AND
There is no virus. No virus has ever been isolated for SAR-COV2. The vaccine is the poison causing symptoms and death. There was no Virus in Wuhan, This operation is global, meaning all the elite in the world is in on the hoax to scare people into taking their death-shot. It is depopulation time and the ones who survive this shot will be connected to the internet of bodies. They need to install fear into the public to change the world. A new world order is rising with the beast system and the ones who do not comply will not be apart of this system. They will hunt each and everyone of you down and make you take the jabs and the mark so you can buy and sell and be a part of the hive-mind

mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZeyCiwEgXV8/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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