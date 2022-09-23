Germany Created UFO Technology - 1939

:59 Haunebu Test Flight, NAZI Germany, 19398:24 Jeff Rense - Now TWO Stunning Films SHOWING German Flying Discs!

2 clips, 9:25.

Astonishing WW2 German Flying Disc Technology

The Biggest Secret Of The War Is Finally Being Revealed

By Jeff Rense

The USAF had knowledge of the German discs because they held them at Wright Patterson AB before transferring them to MacDill AB for scrapping. So they were completely correct with their statement. USAF reporters for the USAF's in-house magazine in the 1960s visited MacDill and gained unauthorized access to the scrap yard for an article on prototype aircraft. Their cameras and film were seized after they saw 4 German discs in the scrap yard. The next month's issue of the USAF magazine was cancelled. The reporters' story is online and in print. Their eyewitness testimony and account is entirely valid - so much in fact that MacDill had to re-transfer the discs back to storage at Wright Patterson. Most people who know about such craft believe the German discs are still held there.

https://rense.com/general96/germdiscsA.htm