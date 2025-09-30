MOTHER OF A FORMERLY NON-VERBAL AUTISTIC SON ⚕ HEARS HIM SPEAK FOR FIRST TIME [LEUCOVORIN]

Gunther Eagleman™ - BREAKING: This mother on TikTok has a NONVERBAL autistic son, and she's been watching HHS and RFK Jr. like a HAWK, especially after they announced the supercharged research into autism.





After the recent announcements about Tylenol, she looked into Leucovorin because NOTHING else helped her son.





"He's been on on this medication for LESS THAN 48 hours and my son just SPOKE FOR THE FIRST TIME!"





"My nonverbal son just spoke for the FIRST TIME in over THREE YEARS!"





This is HUGE! Imagine how many more children would have LIFE CHANGING results if the TRUTH was told more!





Kudos to this mother for being BRAVE ENOUGH to speak the TRUTH!





Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1973017881379013032





