FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 96:1-6, 20221001

Psalm 96:1-6, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, October 1, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary for my redemption.

Heavenly Father, we invite other Saints to worship You:

1 O, let us sing to our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY a new song! Let us sing to our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, all the earth.

O you His Saints, 2 sing to our JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD our SHEPHERD, bless His Glorious Name; proclaim the Good News of His Salvation from day to day.

3 Declare His Glory among the heathen, His wonders among all peoples.

4 For our ADONAI, the LORD GOD is great and greatly to be praised;

He is to be reverently feared above all gods, governments, authorities, men, and women.

5 For all the gods of the peoples are idols, the governments, the authorities, and the people behind them are humans and cannot kill our souls, but our JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS made the world.

6 Honor and majesty belong to our JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD our BANNER; Strength and Beauty are in His Sanctuary.

Thank You, Merciful Father, for Your continuous blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 96:1-6, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *