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GENERATION SNITCH
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66 views • September 08, 2020
GENERATION SNITCH
Will your college-aged kid be turned in for holding hands this semester? Students across the country are being encouraged to “tell on” their classmates if they break coronavirus safety measures. Will these snitch hotlines be weaponized by students with ill intentions? Jeffrey Jaxen dives into what the new campus environments awaiting our young people will look like this year.
#snitchhotlines #jaxenreport #targetingourchildren #newnormal
Will your college-aged kid be turned in for holding hands this semester? Students across the country are being encouraged to “tell on” their classmates if they break coronavirus safety measures. Will these snitch hotlines be weaponized by students with ill intentions? Jeffrey Jaxen dives into what the new campus environments awaiting our young people will look like this year.
#snitchhotlines #jaxenreport #targetingourchildren #newnormal
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