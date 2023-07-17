Visualization of Class Predationism

This video is to help you see why you should strive to be an entrepreneur and freelancer, you deserve to own your work and be in control of what you do in the free market and you should profit from it wholesomely, nobody should extort wealth from you simply because of classism by owning the means of production or having some kind of property they can use as leverage to make you interdependent parasitically so.

There should be no 2nd or if in America 4th branch of government, classism is an illegitimate hirarchy that through the power of the free market can be undone.

Communitarian philosophy calls for a common unity rather than class predationism.