Democrats Working To Get New Climate Deal Across The Finish Line

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Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to hold a vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 next week. The massive bill is aimed at fighting climate change and rising costs.
Senior NBC News National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur and Senior Editor for Insider Kadia Tubman joined Symone Sanders to discuss the path forward for Democrats as they prepare to vote on the legislation.