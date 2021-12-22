Video #9│Mathematical 2019-nCoV-2020 Year

➜ Please SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL):⇶ SUPPORT my YouTube channel:♦ New math video Daily (with probability 7.7).♦ I post brain teasers, riddles, logic puzzles, viral math problems, and diverse challenge questions that show how mathematics can help make sense of our world.♦ I would love some support / feedback so if you enjoyed my videos, please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL) – to receive instant, push, real-time notifications with my new posts (if you’re into that)! I will keep you up to date with more helpful videos.♦ Feel free to SHARE it and get the word out.♦ Leave a COMMENT also, & if you have any questions / suggestions / proposals for me, by all means, post it here or use Email, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or my personal website. 🙏Thank you. See you 🔜!♦ Teacher Doctor PhD Polymath Polyglot Chess Mathematics Orthodox Christian Church Faith Religion Theology Philosophy Missionary Volunteer→ If you are new to my YouTube channel and want to see more, a good place to start is this playlist:▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀Video #9│Mathematical 2019-nCoV-2020 YearGenesis 7, 6 + Daniel 3, 13 Kings 10, 142 Paralipomenon 9, 13Apocalypse 6, 7-8Apocalypsis 13, 16-18666999991133sars-cov-2 preventionsars cov 2 news新型冠狀病毒 pandemic explainedMath and SARS-CoV-2 preventionMaths & coronavirus 2019 newsMathematics and 新型冠狀病毒 pandemic explainedCovid corona virus 19 - 20 updateCoronavirus 2020 outbreakApocalyptic Revelationnumber of the beastend of the worldncov19ncov 2019My related videos are in this playlist:#grigorieciulinaru #coronavirus #新型冠狀病毒 #2019新型冠狀病毒 #corona #covid #covid19 #covid2019 #cov #cov19 #cov2019 #ncov #ncov19 #sars #sarscov2Video by Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD