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Vaccine Damage - a compilation
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293 views • July 26, 2021
This is a series of videos taken by family and friends and medical staff. We see some of the damage people are experiencing. and STILL the commies are pushing this so called "vaccine" as "safe and effective" yes, if you want to damage and/or kill a large portion of the population, it sure is effective.
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