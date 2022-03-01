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USA Great Reset Tyranny
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52 views • March 01, 2022
Klaus Schwab's deceptively incompetent Great Reset plant, Pete Buttigieg has made a mockery of the office of the Department of Transportation. And as a tentacle of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Agenda Buttigieg urged his comrade Trudeau to use his federal powers to end the truck blockade
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