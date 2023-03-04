Destroyed Ukrainian Equipment and Militants.
Our fighters launched an assault on one of the sectors of the front near Svatovo. The breakthrough to the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was preceded by powerful artillery preparation. After it, our guys literally flew up to the Ukrainian positions, taking the enemy by surprise. During the battle, a Ukrainian tank was destroyed and those who resisted were eliminated.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.