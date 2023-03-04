Create New Account
Destroyed Ukrainian Equipment and Militants.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Our fighters launched an assault on one of the sectors of the front near Svatovo. The breakthrough to the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was preceded by powerful artillery preparation. After it, our guys literally flew up to the Ukrainian positions, taking the enemy by surprise. During the battle, a Ukrainian tank was destroyed and those who resisted were eliminated.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

