What’s happening on a distant planet Mirth

Episode #4Planet Mirth is where Hell is.This is the story of a population on a distant planet degenerating and why its civilizations continually crashed over and over again. There was a cyclic repetition where the true productive producers got squeezed out of existence by those who produced only red-tape contract paper work. These red-tape administrators and regulators became so numerous in putting the squeeze on producers and taking all the money via creative taxes that the entire planet ran out of food ‘cause no one was left who could produce.When the planet’s empire was totally collapsed, the few who survived would learn from scratch that they had to produce real items that they could eat. A simulated fake empire of liars didn’t cut it… until the population forgot and their history got lost.All markets and news are totally controlled/false/lies on Planet Mirth. So the elite, who know this, make more money than the Masses who are continually fooled.Those with their Elite Foundations, like our Gates, Soros, Clinton types, see the Masses as their self-signed-up slaves, as open-season resources, and suckers.While those in the Break Away Civilizations see the Masses as degenerates, dummies, and suckers. No wonder they don’t want to establish communications or trade with the Masses! As they see it, the Masses have been told over and over throughout thousands of years and still the Masses seek the path of ease which leads to degeneration.The following is one of the most hardest things you will have to understand: There is a big difference between being prejudice and an ability to discriminate. During the 1960s on Earth, schools and media began teaching that the two are identical. The Mennonite communities, a form of separatist/break-aways, will not tell you this, but they agree this is a Truth.