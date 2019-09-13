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Read To Your Children
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10 views • September 13, 2019
It has been said that "Children are made readers on the laps of their parents." There is great value in reading, both for the parent and the child.
So how often do you read to your children?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
#familyvalues,#readabookaday,#reading
So how often do you read to your children?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
#familyvalues,#readabookaday,#reading
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