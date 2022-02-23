Hangzhou epidemic outbreak, people were forced to gather for nucleic acid testing

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In Hangzhou, due to the CCP virus (Covid-19) outbreak in a catering equipment company, the CCP sent hundreds of buses to pull away nearly 9,000 residents of a community for centralized quarantine on January 27. Too many people were forced to line up in the rain for nucleic acid testing, with no safe distance between people crowding each other.
The CCP deliberately demanded people to gather for quarantine and testing, increasing the risk of cross-infection of the virus.