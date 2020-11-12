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Programa 9 12 nov 2020
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23 views • December 04, 2020
sección de opinión con María Luisa Fernández Fernández
Maria Luisa creó el primer movimiento ciudadano a raíz de la pandemia del Covid-19. Lo creó en Núñez de Balboa donde surgieron las primeras caceroladas.
Actualmente su movimiento se llama Movimiento de Liberación de España.
Maria Luisa creó el primer movimiento ciudadano a raíz de la pandemia del Covid-19. Lo creó en Núñez de Balboa donde surgieron las primeras caceroladas.
Actualmente su movimiento se llama Movimiento de Liberación de España.
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