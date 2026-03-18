SHOCKWAVE: Iran “Destroys” $13B USS Gerald Ford — U.S. Navy Faces Unthinkable Loss

The USS Gerald R. Ford—the $13.3 billion crown jewel of the United States Navy and the most technologically advanced warship in human history—is currently sitting on the floor of the Persian Gulf. This is not a simulation. This is not a war game. This is the single most catastrophic military event since Pearl Harbor, and the consequences will rewrite the geopolitical map for the next century. In this deep-dive analysis, we break down exactly how the “unchallengeable” myth of American naval superiority was shattered in less than ten minutes. We investigate the catastrophic failure of the 11-layer Carrier Strike Group defense architecture against Iran’s coordinated multi-vector hypersonic strike. How did an adversary penetrate the Aegis defense grid? How did they track the carrier’s exact location? And what does this mean for the 5,000 American sailors who were aboard? But the sinking of the Ford is not just a military tragedy—it is a global economic emergency. We explore the immediate shockwaves hitting the global financial system, from the repricing of geopolitical risk to the inevitable explosion in oil prices as the Strait of Hormuz becomes a no-go zone. The supply chains that power the modern world—from electronics in Asia to manufacturing in Europe—are now broken. In this video, we cover:

The $13 Billion Loss: A forensic look at the destruction of the USS Gerald R. Ford and the specific technologies lost to the sea.

The Tactical Failure: How Iran used a swarm of hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles to overwhelm the world’s most advanced defensive suite within an 8-second window.

The Intelligence Nightmare: The critical question Washington cannot answer—how did Iran get the real-time targeting data to hit a moving carrier?

Global Economic Collapse: The three simultaneous channels of destruction (Oil, Finance, Supply Chain) that will drive hyperinflation in every economy on Earth.

The Geopolitical Shift: Why Russia and China are viewing this event as the definitive end of the post-Cold War era, and what this means for the defense of Taiwan.

The End of Doctrine: Why the US Navy can no longer project power in contested waters and why the Carrier Strike Group model is now obsolete.

The world that existed yesterday is gone. The assumption that American power is permanent has sunk alongside the hull of the Ford. Watch the full analysis to understand the terrifying reality of what comes next.