SHOCKWAVE: Iran “Destroys” $13B USS Gerald Ford — U.S. Navy Faces Unthinkable Loss

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- The $13 Billion Loss: A forensic look at the destruction of the USS Gerald R. Ford and the specific technologies lost to the sea.
- The Tactical Failure: How Iran used a swarm of hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles to overwhelm the world’s most advanced defensive suite within an 8-second window.
- The Intelligence Nightmare: The critical question Washington cannot answer—how did Iran get the real-time targeting data to hit a moving carrier?
- Global Economic Collapse: The three simultaneous channels of destruction (Oil, Finance, Supply Chain) that will drive hyperinflation in every economy on Earth.
- The Geopolitical Shift: Why Russia and China are viewing this event as the definitive end of the post-Cold War era, and what this means for the defense of Taiwan.
- The End of Doctrine: Why the US Navy can no longer project power in contested waters and why the Carrier Strike Group model is now obsolete.