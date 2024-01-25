Drink Along w #beerandgear 103: Deschutes Brewing Black Butte Porter 4.75/5*

*pay no attention to the number on the thumb, this is one from the queue.

A solid porter for this time of year.

Running 5.5 for the ABV, 30 for the IBUs and the SRM is way up in the scale for an inky rich 95 since she barely pieces the bulb.

Thanks for coming by the Batshit Cave and having a cold one us.

Big 3

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

