© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ENERGY WEAPON END GAME BASED ON MILITARY TRANSCRIPTS W/ CELESTE SOLUM (2OF2)
Follow
1
Share
Report
125 views • March 19, 2022
Celeste Solum rejoins the program to discuss the latest intel she has based on military conferences and transcripts. She describes a world end game that is dystopian and biblical. We also discuss what you can do to protect yourself. You can visit https://shepherdsheart.life to read the transcripts yourself and to follow or learn more about Celeste.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.