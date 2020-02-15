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Donald Trump Jr: ‘Roger Stone Wasn’t Involved’ in 2016 Trump Campaign
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21 views • February 15, 2020
by Kyle Morris 14 Feb 2020
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, joined Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM radio Friday, where he discussed an array of subjects, including Roger Stone and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s behavior at President Trump’s State of the Union address.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/14/donald-trump-jr-roger-stone-wasnt-involved-in-2016-trump-campaign/
Special thanks to bensound.com for some great music.
Special thanks to https://www.purple-planet.com/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, joined Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM radio Friday, where he discussed an array of subjects, including Roger Stone and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s behavior at President Trump’s State of the Union address.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/14/donald-trump-jr-roger-stone-wasnt-involved-in-2016-trump-campaign/
Special thanks to bensound.com for some great music.
Special thanks to https://www.purple-planet.com/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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