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Nancy Pelosi announces Trump impeachment inquiry
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5 views • September 25, 2019
Speaker Pelosi makes a statement to the press after a week of outrage in Washington over news that President Trump pressed Ukraine's President Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son. Pelosi's reported change of heart on impeachment proceedings follows a whistleblower complaint alleging the President's misconduct. #FoxNewsLive #FoxNews
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