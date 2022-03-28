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3/27/2022 Miles Guo: The danger of the dictators is the absence of the bottom line. Qin Gang shamelessly told the US that the CCP has no upper limit, but with a bottom line. The statement made by Putin and Xi that “there is no upper limit to our collaborations” will make countless Chinese people pay a dear price