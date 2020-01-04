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Australia Fires becomes Hell on Earth!! Killed a Half of Billion Animals!! Demon Face Seen in Smoke!
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524 views • January 04, 2020
Breaking News as the Australian Fires unleashes Hell with no end in sight!! People reporting seeing the Devils face in the smoke of the fires & over a half of billion animals died. Australians are fleeing to the beach to escape the heat & hell of these fires!!
#AustraliaOnFire #PrayForAustralia #AustralianFires #AustraliaBurning
#AustraliaOnFire #PrayForAustralia #AustralianFires #AustraliaBurning
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