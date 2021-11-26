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Jesus Has Been Left Out Of Every Church
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120 views • November 26, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/JesusChristIsTheCornerstone
Therefore it is also contained in the Scripture, "Behold, I lay in Zion a chief cornerstone, elect, precious, and he who believes on Him will by no means be put to shame.” Therefore, to you who believe, He is precious; but to those who are disobedient, “The stone which the builders rejected
Has become the chief cornerstone.”
Therefore it is also contained in the Scripture, "Behold, I lay in Zion a chief cornerstone, elect, precious, and he who believes on Him will by no means be put to shame.” Therefore, to you who believe, He is precious; but to those who are disobedient, “The stone which the builders rejected
Has become the chief cornerstone.”
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