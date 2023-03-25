ITS NOT TYRANNY UNTIL WE OBJECT

Not only that, not only isn't it tyranny becuz we just outright refuse to come together and answer IN ANY SORT OF RECOGNIZABLE WAY, they have out consent. In the absence of n objection to ongoing actions happening with full knowledge affecting the individual without protest is tacit consent and is literally the OPPOSITE of tyranny. I've said it before.. at this point, it's us that are the problem. Our complete unwillingness to stop what we are doing to do what's right is going to be our end it appears. There's no tyranny until we object y'all. Hit meeee! [email protected]