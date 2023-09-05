James Giordano | Why Is Dr Giordano Talking About the Medical Branches of NATO Conjuring Up Some Nano-Particulate Dust That Can Cause Stroke Epidemics? "Nano-Particulate Stroke or a Hemorrhagic Diathesis (People Having Brain Bleeds)."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.