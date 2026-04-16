PASSIVE & Residual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Avoid Toxins

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Video going over one of the simplest things you can do to stay healthy by avoiding all sources of environmental toxins, including invisible man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) & artificial blue light.
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to control your schedule & get all the toxin avoidance tools by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
Learn about the harms of EMFs & how to protect yourself at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful EMFs w/ UL-listed devices as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint
OR
tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation
by:
To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
To learn about the harms of man-made blue light coming-off of all our electronic screens, visit
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
To learn how to have better indoor air quality, visit both:
https://Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies
&
https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailProtection
Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @
https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of
https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
To consume a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastic & even nanoplastic "beads," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt
(should redirect to:
https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)
by
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
OR
TryHypo.com
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
Watch videos @
https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
To view my e-Guide, "List of (Visible & Invisible) Toxin Avoidance Tools, Equipment, Supplies,
Cleaner Food Sources, & Resources," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceForDummies
tinyurl.com/PreventToxinExposure
15:48End Screen