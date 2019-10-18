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Mexico: The War They Don’t Want You to See, The Border They Don’t Care About
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479 views • October 18, 2019
Remember the US border? Remember the violent war that FOX & CNN don’t talk about anymore? For HOURS last night, REAL warfare (not a Ky gun range) broke out between Sinaloa cartel & Mexican govt forces — and the cartel won. It’s part of America’s regime change — the War on Drugs, the War on Terror & the Border War — to overthrow our Constitution
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