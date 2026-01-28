01/28/2026-You Are Your Own Rescue-Preparing For Extended Supply Disruptions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Minuteman LBE-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojkJc0ZHoaQ Undercover inside minnesomalia mob, James O'Keefe-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKxBVAlPCfY Harrison Smith, tues-https://banned.video/watch?id=69795ca2f0dae2f4b503867d TPUSA controlled by mossad?-https://www.brighteon.com/b36d7f3d-0bae-4367-9463-796e8b4ac9ee You aint in seattle anymore-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFXUyMbUX_o Your health could be in the hands of those who want you dead-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115973203114528016 mooslims role in destruction of fusa-https://gab.com/Mrgunsngear/posts/115973094963179533 comms for civil unrest-https://tactical-wisdom.com/2026/01/28/preparing-for-unrest-communications/#new_tab Must Watch, infiltration and sophistication of communists in America-Signal Treason, Grunt Speak Live-https://rumble.com/v74wni4-signal-treason-grunt-speak-live.html?e9s=src_v1_cw&playlist_id=watch-history MTG, political industrial complex-https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2026/01/28/government-gangsters-the-political-industrial-complex/ NCScout on trump blinking-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115972499354896873 bangledeshi banning guns in Virginia. What the?-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115972664331557243 https://charliepgarcia.substack.com/p/what-china-knows-about-november-10?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=29b15&triedRedirect=true https://didacticmind.com/2026/01/ice-and-snow-jobs.html Michael Yon, be prepared-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB0JU9s-pTE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrAokWx2mC0 https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/01/taco-supreme-trumps-worst-of-his-own-goals-in-this-term-so-far/