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Doctor Reveals Source of School Board Power, Exposes Weaponized Police Aug 27, 2021
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231 views • August 27, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby appears on "The Stew Peters Show" to address the big question: Where did these tyrannical school board members gain all of their perceived power?
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