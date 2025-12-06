The "Brave" group of forces of Russia, storm Mirnograd and advance in the Dnipropetrovsk region

▪️Fighters of the “Center” troop group are actively destroying enemy infantry and equipment in the area of Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region day and night.

▪️To support the offensive, operators of strike drones are delivering precise strikes on targets.

▪️The video shows fragments of the elimination of Ukrainian Armed Forces, NATO, and other equipment, positions, heavy bomber drones, and communication systems on December 5th.

@Slavyangrad

Adding this posted very recent:

0227 Local. Day 1381 | HUGE RUSSIAN AIR ASSAULT

3 MiG-31's are in the air

HUNDREDS of Gerans in Ukrainian airspace.

As well as strategic bombers:

5 Tu-95MS from Belaya Airbase

2 Tu-95MS from Engels-2 Airbase

2 Tu-160Ms from Ukrainka Airbase

Gonna be a big night in Ukraine.