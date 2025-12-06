© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Brave" group of forces of Russia, storm Mirnograd and advance in the Dnipropetrovsk region
▪️Fighters of the “Center” troop group are actively destroying enemy infantry and equipment in the area of Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region day and night.
▪️To support the offensive, operators of strike drones are delivering precise strikes on targets.
▪️The video shows fragments of the elimination of Ukrainian Armed Forces, NATO, and other equipment, positions, heavy bomber drones, and communication systems on December 5th.
@Slavyangrad
Adding this posted very recent:
0227 Local. Day 1381 | HUGE RUSSIAN AIR ASSAULT
3 MiG-31's are in the air
HUNDREDS of Gerans in Ukrainian airspace.
As well as strategic bombers:
5 Tu-95MS from Belaya Airbase
2 Tu-95MS from Engels-2 Airbase
2 Tu-160Ms from Ukrainka Airbase
Gonna be a big night in Ukraine.